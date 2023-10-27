Maine men’s team finishes second, women’s team fourth at America East Cross Country Championships

Penobscot Valley Country Club hosted the event
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Valley Country Club hosted this fall’s America East Cross Country Championships

UMass Lowell’s Wouter Van Den Akker won the men’s 8k at 24:07.14 while the River Hawks won their fourth straight men’s team championship and fifth in six years.

The Maine men’s team finished second while Luke Marsanskis (24:39.16) and Evan Thornton-Sherman (24:39.75) landed fourth and fifth place individual finishes to lead the Black Bears, respectively.

UMass Lowell’s Mary-Kate Finn won the women’s 8k at 17:17.18, just edging Maine’s Megan Randall, who finished at 17:25.27 in second place.

Binghamton won the women’s team championship, while Maine finished fourth.

