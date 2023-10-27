Maine men’s team finishes second, women’s team fourth at America East Cross Country Championships

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Valley Country Club hosted this fall’s America East Cross Country Championships

Penobscot Valley Country Club hosted the event (WABI)

UMass Lowell’s Wouter Van Den Akker won the men’s 8k at 24:07.14 while the River Hawks won their fourth straight men’s team championship and fifth in six years.

The Maine men’s team finished second while Luke Marsanskis (24:39.16) and Evan Thornton-Sherman (24:39.75) landed fourth and fifth place individual finishes to lead the Black Bears, respectively.

UMass Lowell’s Mary-Kate Finn won the women’s 8k at 17:17.18, just edging Maine’s Megan Randall, who finished at 17:25.27 in second place.

Binghamton won the women’s team championship, while Maine finished fourth.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.