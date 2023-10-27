A list of all Schools and Businesses closed Friday, October 27th across Maine
Maine (WABI) - Here is a list of businesses, organizations and schools across the state that are closed today.
Businesses/organizations/hospitals:
L.L. Bean Freeport
Hannaford
Pine Tree Society
Good Shepherd Food Bank In Auburn
Habitat For Humanity In Bath
All Bangor Savings Bank Locations In Maine
VCA Bath Animal Hospital
Lisbon Road Animal Hospital
Jewish Community Alliance Of Southern Maine
All Maine Optometry Offices
Oasis Free Clinics
Taylor Brook Animal Hospital
Oxford County Mental Health Services
Auburn Animal Center
Lewiston/Auburn YMCA
Healthy Community Coalition Food Pantry at Franklin Memorial Hospital
Central Maine Credit Union
Hannaford Stores in Auburn; Brunswick (Cooks Corner); Brunswick (Elm Street); Lewiston; Mechanic Falls; Topsham And Turner. The Brunswick Pharmacy will be open in a limited capacity until 6pm today to serve patients with urgent medical needs.
FALMOUTH TOWN OFFICE
CHILDREN’S MUSEUM AND THEATRE OF MAINE
CAMDEN NATIONAL BANK BRANCHES IN: Lewiston, Auburn, Bath, Brunswick Cooks Corner, Brunswick Maine Street, Richmond, And Topsham
Lewiston/Auburn Chamber of Commerce
City Of South Portland Non-Public Safety Facilities
All Maine Goodwill Stores
Health Care Resource Centers Lewiston
Schools:
Augusta Schools
Hermon Schools
RSU 21
Portland Schools
Scarborough Schools
Mid-Maine Tech Center
Winthrop Schools
Falmouth Schools, Offices And Facilities
This list will be continually upated.
