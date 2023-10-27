A list of all Schools and Businesses closed Friday, October 27th across Maine

Maine (WABI) - Here is a list of businesses, organizations and schools across the state that are closed today.

Businesses/organizations/hospitals:

L.L. Bean Freeport

Hannaford

Pine Tree Society

Good Shepherd Food Bank In Auburn

Habitat For Humanity In Bath

All Bangor Savings Bank Locations In Maine

VCA Bath Animal Hospital

Lisbon Road Animal Hospital

Jewish Community Alliance Of Southern Maine

All Maine Optometry Offices

Oasis Free Clinics

Taylor Brook Animal Hospital

Oxford County Mental Health Services

Auburn Animal Center

Lewiston/Auburn YMCA

Healthy Community Coalition Food Pantry at Franklin Memorial Hospital

Central Maine Credit Union

Hannaford Stores in Auburn; Brunswick (Cooks Corner); Brunswick (Elm Street); Lewiston; Mechanic Falls; Topsham And Turner. The Brunswick Pharmacy will be open in a limited capacity until 6pm today to serve patients with urgent medical needs.

FALMOUTH TOWN OFFICE

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM AND THEATRE OF MAINE

CAMDEN NATIONAL BANK BRANCHES IN: Lewiston, Auburn, Bath, Brunswick Cooks Corner, Brunswick Maine Street, Richmond, And Topsham

Lewiston/Auburn Chamber of Commerce

City Of South Portland Non-Public Safety Facilities

All Maine Goodwill Stores

Health Care Resource Centers Lewiston

Schools:

Augusta Schools

Hermon Schools

RSU 21

Portland Schools

Scarborough Schools

Mid-Maine Tech Center

Winthrop Schools

Falmouth Schools, Offices And Facilities

This list will be continually upated.

