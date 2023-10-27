LifeFlight crews from across Maine assisted in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - When LifeFlight crews in Lewiston took off in the aftermath of the mass shootings they weren’t alone.

LifeFlight says they immediately dispatched their Bangor and Sanford-based helicopters to bring additional medical crews to Central Maine Medical Center.

Those helicopters then repositioned themselves to be on standby if needed.

LifeFlight’s airplane also flew from Bangor carrying additional medical supplies including blood products.

We’re told that within minutes eight air medical assets were mobilized with some from Boston MedFlight.

“Mutual aid is a key component of public safety and having relationships with other entities that do the same thing as us in different places than us really goes a long way where the rubber meets the road and making sure that we can quickly respond to a mass incident,” said Joe Kellner, the Chief Executive Officer of LifeFlight Maine.

LifeFlight says they’re also looking after their crews following their work in the tragedy.

