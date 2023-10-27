The history of manhunts in Maine

Maine (WABI) - A prolonged manhunt isn’t something that Maine sees often but there have been a couple of high profile cases in the past decade.

The manhunt continues for 40-year-old Robert Card, the man accused of carrying out a mass shooting in a Lewiston bowling alley and bar.

The community, the entire state and the nation is mourning after the tragic events.

Maine hasn’t seen this magnitude of violent acts ever, however, it’s not the first time something terrible has happened and it’s taken time to nail down where the suspect is.

The last time a manhunt happened across the state was in 2018 for John Williams, the man who murdered Somerset County Corporal Eugene Cole.

Williams’ crime and escape triggered a nationwide alert and an intense four day manhunt putting fear into community members and causing several lockdowns.

TV5 also reported on 46-year-old Robert Burton who was sentenced in 2017 to 55 years behind bars for the 2015 murder of his ex-girlfriend.

After the crime, Burton fled and hid in the woods of Maine for nearly 70 days before turning himself in.

To date, this is the longest manhunt in state history.

Now, Mainers have endured yet another tragedy and another manhunt.

Authorities have searched areas of Lewiston, Lisbon, and a home in Bowdoin, but there’s been no sign of Robert Card.

According to CNN, authorities found a note from the suspect indicating he didn’t expect to be alive when it was found.

The note, described by a law enforcement official, essentially gave information and instruction to others about where things could be found and disposed of.

CNN also reports Investigators searched Card’s car and recovered a .308-caliber AR-15 rifle, according to a law enforcement official.

A second law enforcement official told CNN the weapon is similar in description and caliber to the gun used in the attack.

The official says The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will be conducting tests to determine whether the gun can be matched to bullets and shell casings recovered at the shooting scenes.

