Enjoy The Warmth Today & Tomorrow, Much Colder Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The frontal boundary that we’ve been dealing with the past few days will remain just to our north today. A disturbance riding along the front will give us a chance for a few isolated showers otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Any isolated showers will wind down early tonight with skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy through the overnight. Lows will drop to the 50s.

One more warm day Saturday ahead of a strong cold front that is forecast to cross the state during the afternoon and evening. The cold front doesn’t have a lot of moisture with it so not expecting more than a few isolated showers as the front moves through otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s. The front will move offshore during the evening. Our winds will shift to the northwest in the wake of the front, ushering much colder air into the region Saturday night. We’ll feel the big change in the air mass Sunday with highs only reaching the 40s. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds Sunday as low pressure approaches. Low pressure is forecast to pass to our south on Monday and with colder air in place, we may see our first snowfall of the season especially for the northern half of the state. Light accumulations across northern locales will be possible. Areas closer to Bangor and towards the coast will likely see mainly rain. Temperatures on Monday will be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Drier weather will return in time for Halloween with sunshine and highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s Tuesday.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers possible. Highs between 64°-72°. Light south/southwest wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers possible early. Lows between 53°-59°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers possible. Highs between 64°-74°. West/southwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Sunday: Increasing clouds and much cooler. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Monday: Rain/snow likely north, rain likely elsewhere. Chilly with highs in the upper 30s to near 40° north and low to mid-40s elsewhere.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

