Deer hunting prohibited in 4 towns until further notice

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - 5:04 pm update: Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is prohibiting all hunting in the towns of Bowdoin, Lewiston, Lisbon, and Monmouth.

This goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Oct. 28 and will be in place until further notice.

Maine’s deer hunt, rifle season begins Saturday.

Oct. 28 is a Maine-resident only day. Firearms season opens to everyone on Monday.

But as the manhunt for Robert Card continues, and with some areas of the state under a stay-in-place directive, it’s unknown how all that will impact the hunt.

The Department of Public Safety commissioner says they’re currently having conversations with the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife about that very topic.

“I would expect to hear more about that later in the day. It’s a big deal in Maine. It may not be a big deal for other people from other communities but we know what that’s going to look like. We also know that we’re in the woods. If you just happen to be in the woods minding your own business, going for a walk, that’s going to make us a little concerned. So, it’s definitely a good question and something that we’re actively working on,” said Mike Sauschuck, commissioner, Maine Department of Public Safety.

