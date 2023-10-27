70s Saturday Followed By 40s on Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More sunshine today has resulted in temperatures that have trended slightly warmer than expected. The rest of the night will have partly cloudy skies with a few showers across far northern locales. Lows will be on the warmer side ranging from 50-60°. With warmer lows expected tonight highs on Saturday are forecast to be slightly warmer.

Partly to mostly sunny skies on Saturday. A cold front will begin to move from northwest to southeast by early afternoon. This front will have some clouds and a couple of showers associated with it. Winds will also shift out of the northwest and increase behind the front. Gusts will be up to 25 mph. Highs on Saturday will range from the low 60s across the north where the cold front moves through earlier in the day, but where the front moves through later, temperatures will have a longer period of time to warm resulting in highs in the low to mid 70s. I would not be surprised if a few southern & western communities got close to 80°.

Behind the cold front, a MUCH cooler day is expected for Sunday. Highs will struggle to hit the 50° mark. Most communities stay in the 40s. There will be some sunshine in the morning, but clouds will spread across the region by the afternoon ahead of our next approaching system.

This next system will bring the chance for a rain snow mixture Sunday night into Monday. As it stands right now, communitites from the foothills towards the coast should expect all rain. In the mountains and over the north, that’s where snow will be possible before changing over to rain later in the day on Monday. Snow accumulations will be possible in the north where some spots could see up to 3″. Remember that the ground is not frozen and a transition to rain will occur. So more than likely the snow will not stick around.

It will be cool but dry Halloween as temperatures will be in the 40s. By the time the kids head out to trick or treat, temperatures will begin to fall into the 30s.

We are watching another low-pressure system that could bring more of us the chance for accumulating snow on Wednesday. The center of the low is expected to track well offshore. This would keep us on the cold sector of the low and would favor an accumulating snow event for us. Still plenty of uncertainty and more details to come.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with a few showers north. Lows ranging from 50-60°. SW wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Isolated showers possible north. Breezy WSW wind gusting up to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the 40s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Overcast skies with a cold rain for most with some snow possible north. Light snow accumulations are possible in the north. Highs in the 40s.

HALLOWEEN: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Watching the threat for a rain/snow mixture. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

