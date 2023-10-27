18-year-old killed in single vehicle crash in Chester

CHESTER, Maine (WABI) - Mattanawcook Academy has identified the victim of a fatal crash in Chester as one of their students.

According to Superintendent Paul Austin, 18-year-old senior Lyndsay Wheeler died at the scene of a crash on Thursday morning.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on South Chester Road.

Lincoln Ambulance and Fire treated two female occupants of the vehicle.

Wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other was transported to Penobscot Valley hospital then flown to a hospital in Bangor.

The school will be open on Friday and offering resources to any students affected.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

