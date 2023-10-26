Well Above Average Temperatures Through Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A frontal system will remain near Northern Maine today. This will provide us with partly to mostly cloudy skies again for today. With the front nearby, a few isolated showers across northern locales can’t be ruled out. High pressure centered to our south will continue to usher warmer air northward into our region. Temperatures will be a bit warmer today than yesterday with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon. A disturbance is forecast to move through the region tonight, bringing us a chance for some scattered showers through the overnight hours with the best chance being over areas north of Bangor. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the 50s.

A disturbance riding along the front to our north Friday will give us a chance for a few showers over areas north of Bangor otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s to near 70°. Our Saturday looks good right now with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s. A cold front is forecast to come through the state Saturday afternoon and evening. It may trigger a few showers across northern and northwestern areas but otherwise a dry day is expected at this point. Much cooler, more seasonable air will move in behind the front for Sunday. Low pressure approaching from the south and west will bring us mostly cloudy skies Sunday with showers possible later in the day. Temperatures on Sunday will only reach the 40s to near 50°. Low pressure is forecast to move through the region on Monday making for a wet and cool day. We’ll see periods of rain Monday with highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few isolated showers possible Greenville to Millinocket northward. Highs between 63°-71°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers possible north of Bangor. Lows between 51°-57°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible across the north. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Showers possible later in the day. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Monday: Rain likely. Cool with highs in the 40s to near 50°.

