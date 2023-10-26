Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say

BOWDOIN, Maine (WABI) - 9:42 p.m.: Officials can confirm Robert Card was not in the Bowdoin residence searched Thursday night.

8:42 p.m.: Our crew on the scene is seeing additional law enforcement vehicles making their way out of the area.

8:10 p.m.: An armored vehicle and state police vehicles have driven away from the scene.

7:54 p.m.: The Maine State Police released this statement on social media:

“Law enforcement officials are currently on Meadow Road in the town of Bowdoin to execute several search warrants. The announcements that are being heard over a loud speaker are standard search warrant announcements when executing a warrant to ensure the safety of all involved. It is unknown whether Robert Card is in any of the homes law enforcement will search. Law enforcement officials are simply doing their due diligence by tracking down every lead in an effort to locate and apprehend Card.”

8:03 p.m.: There is a heavy police presence at a home in Bowdoin.

6:30 p.m. - The identities of victims are being confirmed.

Arthur Strout and Joseph Walker are among the deceased, according to CBS News who confirmed with their families.

Bryan MacFarlane, 40, was killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille while participating in a cornhole tournament, his sister told CNN. According to CNN MacFarlane is apart of the local deaf community and gather with other members of the deaf community to play cornhole.

Tricia Asselin, 53, worked at the Just in Time Recreation in Lewiston where one of the shootings took place, her brother told CNN.

Bob Violette, 76, a retiree who was coaching a youth bowling league, was killed, says AP

Michael Deslauriers was one of the victims killed at Sparetime Recreation, his father confirmed to CBS News.

3:42 p.m. - The Coast Guard has confirmed they are involved in the search for Lewiston shootings suspect, Robert Card.

They say they have a response boat in the search area. In addition to a response boat, an aircraft from Cape Cod is searching Androscoggin county.

Earlier update: Maine State Police and Gov. Mills are providing an update on the mass shooting in Lewiston Wednesday night.

Mills said in the briefing Thursday morning that 18 people have been killed and 13 are injured.

Col. William Ross with the Maine State Police says this is an ongoing homicide investigation.

The suspect, 40-year-old Robert Card, is still at large. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Public Safety Director Michael Sauschuck says they do not know where Card is.

Ross says seven people were killed at Just-In-Time Recreation: one female and six males. All had gunshot wounds.

He says eight people were killed at Schemengees Bar and Grill: seven were males inside the building and one male outside. All had gunshot wounds.

Ross says three other people who were injured were transported to area hospitals where they later died.

He says ten of the victims have not been identified. The other eight have been identified and their families have been contacted.

As of Thursday morning, Lewiston, Lisbon and Bowdoin are locked down.

The reunification center was setup overnight at Auburn Middle School.

If you or someone you know needs help or counseling, call or text 988.

