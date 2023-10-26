Suspects in ‘Michael Myers mask’ hammer attacks arrested, police say

FILE - This image shows a Michael Myers Halloween mask.
FILE - This image shows a Michael Myers Halloween mask.(Taylor Clark)
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Omaha police said Thursday that they had two suspects in custody who they believe assaulted victims with a hammer in multiple recent attacks while wearing a mask resembling horror icon Michael Myers.

Police reported arresting 20-year-old Jordan Payne along with a 17-year-old girl to face charges relating to three robberies reported Monday evening.

Omaha Police are investigating three robberies that took place Monday night, in which suspects were wearing "Michael Myers masks."

“In each incident the victims reported the suspect driving a gray or silver sedan. The suspect was described as wearing a ‘Michael Myers’ mask and assaulting the victims with a hammer before taking property from them,” the police report said, referring to the iconic villain of the “Halloween” movie franchise.

Jordan Payne is shown in this booking photo.
Jordan Payne is shown in this booking photo.(Omaha Police Department)

Payne was booked into the Douglas County Corrections Center on two counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery. The girl was booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on two counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery and one count of criminal mischief.

In a news release, Omaha police expressed appreciation for the community’s assistance in providing tips during the investigation.

