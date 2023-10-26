Special Olympics Maine bowling canceled after Lewiston shooting

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday’s shooting hit close to home for the Special Olympics Maine bowling program.

“It’s obviously incredibly scary. Special Olympics Maine’s heart goes out to everybody here in the Lewiston-Auburn community. Just in Time Recreation Center is an incredible bowling alley and an incredible facility for us. A lot of our local athletes live there. That was my first concern and worry, knowing that we have a lot of athletes here in this local area that go there on non-day program off time, on their own time, and just love bowling,” said Mike Littlefield, Director of Sports and Programs, Special Olympics Maine.

Staff members always take safety measures.

“Law enforcement is at our competitions handing out ribbons and awards congratulating our athletes. We want to have their presence there at all of our competitions for that specific reason. It’s a backup as well knowing we have a large, mass gathering of people. We need some people here if something goes wrong, we can come together and get a solution,” said Littlefield.

The team canceled Thursday’s bowling events at Just in Time in Lewiston and Family Fun Bowling Center in Bangor.

“It’s a bowling alley. It’s the venue that it happened at, so where are those feelings at statewide and law enforcement-wide? We would make that decision from there. We just didn’t see it right or fit to host any large gathering, especially at a bowling alley. Health and safety of our athletes is No. 1. Obviously, a very close No. 2 is the health and safety of the public at our events. Everyone is willing to do whatever is needed in the coming weeks, obviously, if we can move forward and get back into bowling. Obviously, time will tell. There’s still a lot of question marks right now with everything going on,” said Littlefield.

Coaches were notified of the cancellations.

Just in Time also hosted day one of the Androscoggin Area Special Olympics Maine bowling event last Thursday.

