Special Olympics Maine bowling canceled after Lewiston shooting

“Special Olympics Maine’s heart goes out to everybody here in the Lewiston-Auburn community,” said Mike Littlefield, Director of Sports and Programs, Special Olympics Maine
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Wednesday’s shooting hit close to home for the Special Olympics Maine bowling program.

“Special Olympics Maine’s heart goes out to everybody here in the Lewiston-Auburn community,”...
“Special Olympics Maine’s heart goes out to everybody here in the Lewiston-Auburn community,” said Mike Littlefield, Director of Sports and Programs, Special Olympics Maine(WABI)

“It’s obviously incredibly scary. Special Olympics Maine’s heart goes out to everybody here in the Lewiston-Auburn community. Just in Time Recreation Center is an incredible bowling alley and an incredible facility for us. A lot of our local athletes live there. That was my first concern and worry, knowing that we have a lot of athletes here in this local area that go there on non-day program off time, on their own time, and just love bowling,” said Mike Littlefield, Director of Sports and Programs, Special Olympics Maine.

Staff members always take safety measures.

“Law enforcement is at our competitions handing out ribbons and awards congratulating our athletes. We want to have their presence there at all of our competitions for that specific reason. It’s a backup as well knowing we have a large, mass gathering of people. We need some people here if something goes wrong, we can come together and get a solution,” said Littlefield.

The team canceled Thursday’s bowling events at Just in Time in Lewiston and Family Fun Bowling Center in Bangor.

“It’s a bowling alley. It’s the venue that it happened at, so where are those feelings at statewide and law enforcement-wide? We would make that decision from there. We just didn’t see it right or fit to host any large gathering, especially at a bowling alley. Health and safety of our athletes is No. 1. Obviously, a very close No. 2 is the health and safety of the public at our events. Everyone is willing to do whatever is needed in the coming weeks, obviously, if we can move forward and get back into bowling. Obviously, time will tell. There’s still a lot of question marks right now with everything going on,” said Littlefield.

Coaches were notified of the cancellations.

Just in Time also hosted day one of the Androscoggin Area Special Olympics Maine bowling event last Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Poll question
Poll questions and results
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

WABI TV5 Sports
Maine Principals’ Association announces postseason schedule changes due to the Lewiston shootings
Penobscot Valley Country Club hosted the event
Maine men’s team finishes second, women’s team fourth at America East Cross Country Championships
Boston Bruins
Bruins to auction player-signed sticks for victims’ families following Lewiston mass shooting
MPA announces postponed tournament dates due to Lewiston shooting
MPA announces postponed tournament dates due to Lewiston shooting
“For me personally, I hope I don’t get a phone call from someone I maybe went to school with or...
Bruins coach, former Black Bear Jim Montgomery reacts to Lewiston shooting