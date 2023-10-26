MPA announces postponed tournament dates due to Lewiston shooting

By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principals’ Association announced rescheduled postseason dates due to the Lewiston shooting.

State cross country will now be on Sat. Nov. 4, a week later.

State volleyball championships will now be spread across Monday and Tuesday instead of Friday.

As for soccer, field hockey, and football, the MPA said “those games that were scheduled to be played this weekend may be postponed and moved to early next week. A revised tournament schedule will be developed once we have a clearer picture of when schools may be able to play games.”

