BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principals’ Association announced rescheduled postseason dates due to the Lewiston shooting.

MPA announces postponed tournament dates due to Lewiston shooting (WABI)

State cross country will now be on Sat. Nov. 4, a week later.

State volleyball championships will now be spread across Monday and Tuesday instead of Friday.

As for soccer, field hockey, and football, the MPA said “those games that were scheduled to be played this weekend may be postponed and moved to early next week. A revised tournament schedule will be developed once we have a clearer picture of when schools may be able to play games.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.