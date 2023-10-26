Maine football preparing for UAlbany on Saturday

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine football has several challenges ahead with the UAlbany Great Danes coming to Orono this weekend.

Saturday’s kickoff is at 1 p.m. (WABI)

Head coach Jordan Stevens picked out a few impact players on both sides of the ball that the Black Bears will need to be focused on in the gameplan.

“They’ve got the best rushing defense in the conference and one of the top offenses. They have bookends. One end has eight sacks. One has ten. They have the leading tackler in the conference, Dylan Kelly at Mike linebacker. Reese Poffenbarger is a very good quarterback. This is a team that has been through the gauntlet. They’re going to come up here ready to compete. We’re going to do the same. It’ll be a great game,” said Stevens.

The Great Danes game is the second-to-last home game of the season.

Hampton comes to Alfond Stadium next week.

