Maine football preparing for UAlbany on Saturday

Saturday’s kickoff is at 1 p.m.
By Ben Barr
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine football has several challenges ahead with the UAlbany Great Danes coming to Orono this weekend.

Saturday’s kickoff is at 1 p.m.
Saturday’s kickoff is at 1 p.m.(WABI)

Head coach Jordan Stevens picked out a few impact players on both sides of the ball that the Black Bears will need to be focused on in the gameplan.

“They’ve got the best rushing defense in the conference and one of the top offenses. They have bookends. One end has eight sacks. One has ten. They have the leading tackler in the conference, Dylan Kelly at Mike linebacker. Reese Poffenbarger is a very good quarterback. This is a team that has been through the gauntlet. They’re going to come up here ready to compete. We’re going to do the same. It’ll be a great game,” said Stevens.

Saturday’s kickoff is at 1 p.m.

The Great Danes game is the second-to-last home game of the season.

Hampton comes to Alfond Stadium next week.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Poll question
Poll questions and results
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

WABI TV5 Sports
Maine Principals’ Association announces postseason schedule changes due to the Lewiston shootings
Penobscot Valley Country Club hosted the event
Maine men’s team finishes second, women’s team fourth at America East Cross Country Championships
Boston Bruins
Bruins to auction player-signed sticks for victims’ families following Lewiston mass shooting
MPA announces postponed tournament dates due to Lewiston shooting
MPA announces postponed tournament dates due to Lewiston shooting
“For me personally, I hope I don’t get a phone call from someone I maybe went to school with or...
Bruins coach, former Black Bear Jim Montgomery reacts to Lewiston shooting