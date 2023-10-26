Officers gather at home of suspect’s relatives after mass shooting in Maine

(AP) - Several FBI agents and other heavily armed officers gathered Thursday afternoon off a road where several relatives of shootings suspect Robert Card live near Bowdoin, Maine.

A military-style vehicle and a white van arrived and moments later someone repeatedly yelled, “FBI! Open the door!”

Loud booms could be heard a few seconds apart as helicopters circled overhead. Nearby, several armed police officers stood on alert in the back of a pickup truck.

