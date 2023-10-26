Lisbon police urge residents to shelter in place

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Lisbon police Department has issued a statement on their Facebook page urging residents to shelter in place at their homes or current location.

The Maine State Police says a vehicle of interest was located in Lisbon.

Lisbon Police Department Statement:

“As many are aware, there is an active situation ongoing within the town of Lisbon. The matter does involve a search within the town for a suspect believed to have been involved in multiple shooting incidents in Lewiston.

For the time being, residents are asked to shelter in place at their homes or current locations until the area is determined safe. Lisbon schools have been cancelled for Thursday.

We will update the page as soon as more information is available.”

