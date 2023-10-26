Holden Fire and Police provide extra security to Holbrook School amidst manhunt

Holden Fire outside Holbrook School
Holden Fire outside Holbrook School(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - As the manhunt for Robert Card continues schools across the state are taking precautions.

As many closed for the day some elected to stay open with added security measures.

Holbrook School in Holden continued on with extra security from Holden Police and Fire.

The school says they saw a drop in student attendance on Thursday and stated that they completely understand the decision for parents to keep their child home.

TV-5 spoke with the school superintendent about the decision to keep the school open.

“What we really did is look at say, Okay, what is the real and credible threat and then we make decisions based on that at this point. There is no real or credible threat to the schools in this area. So we really recognize it. While these tragedies horrible and terrible, we have a responsibility to continue to teach and educate children. That is our that’s our charge. And so we don’t let tragedy stop students from being able to learn and we don’t let it stop him from teachers teaching,” said Superintendent of RSU 63 Jared Fulgoni.

The school’s guidance counselors were available as they dealt with what they described as a heightened sense of anxiety today.

