Golden reverses course, calls for ban on assault rifles

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Congressman Jared Golden, a Lewiston native, was among Maine’s Congressional Delegation that addressed the media Thursday evening.

Golden said the events unfolding in his hometown have caused him to reverse course on beliefs he once held strong.

“Humility is called for as accountability is sought by the victims of the tragedy such as this one. Out of fear of this dangerous world that we live in, my determination is to protect my own daughter and wife in our home and in our community. Because of a false confidence that our community was above this and that we could be in full control among many other misjudgements, I have opposed efforts to ban deadly weapons of war like the assault rifle he used to carry out this crime. The time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure. Which is why I now call on the United States congress to ban assault rifles like the one used by the sick perpetrator of this mass killing in my hometown of Lewiston, Maine. For the good of my community, I will work with any colleague in order to get this done with the time that I have left in Congress,” Golden said.

