Ellsworth police officer served in the same military reserve unit as Lewiston mass shooting suspect

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The City of Ellsworth released a statement Thursday afternoon that an Ellsworth Police Officer served in the same military reserve unit as the Lewiston shooting suspect, Robert Card.

The police department says they are exercising and abundance of caution due to this fact.

They say the Ellsworth Police Department is monitoring the situation and is in close contact with law enforcement involved in the search for the suspect.

They ask residents to remain vigilant.

City of Ellsworth’s Full statement:

In our hearts and prayers, we hold the families and friends of those lost and injured in the terrible tragedy in Lewiston last night.

The City of Ellsworth is exercising an abundance of caution in recognition of the fact that an Ellsworth Police Officer served in the same military reserve unit as the suspect. Ellsworth Police Department is monitoring the situation closely and is constant contact with the law enforcement involved in the search for the subject. Our commitment to caution persists until the suspect is in custody.

Residents are asked to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to the Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.