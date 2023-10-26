Bruins coach, former Black Bear Jim Montgomery reacts to Lewiston shooting

BOSTON, Mass. (WABI) - Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery began his press conference before the team’s home game against Anaheim by acknowledging Wednesday’s shooting.

“For me personally, I hope I don’t get a phone call from someone I maybe went to school with or someone I know that was affected,” said Montgomery. (WABI/NHL/Bruins)

“I want to start out by recognizing the horrific and tragic event that happened in Lewiston, Maine yesterday. The Boston Bruins offer our sympathy and condolences to the victims and families that suffered. I personally spent four wonderful years at the University of Maine. I know how great the culture is in that state. I know how great the people are. (I offer) my heartfelt sympathies to everyone that’s impacted. For me personally, I hope I don’t get a phone call from someone I maybe went to school with or someone I know that was affected,” said Montgomery.

Montgomery played for the Black Bears from 1989-1993.

