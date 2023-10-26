Bruins to auction player-signed sticks for victims’ families following Lewiston mass shooting

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BOSTON, Massachusetts (WABI) - The Boston Bruins have announced that player-signed sticks from both the Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks will be available for auction later Thursday night.

The Bruins previously announced that they created a fund to benefit the families affected with a minimum of $100,000.

If you’d like to contribute to the fund by donation or buy placing a bid for a stick you can click the link here.

