Bruins to auction player-signed sticks for victims’ families following Lewiston mass shooting

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WABI) - The Boston Bruins have announced that player-signed sticks from both the Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks will be available for auction later Thursday night.

The Bruins previously announced that they created a fund to benefit the families affected with a minimum of $100,000.

If you’d like to contribute to the fund by donation or buy placing a bid for a stick you can click the link here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.