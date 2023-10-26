Auburn city councilor receives tragic update about son after shooting

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - An Auburn, Maine, city councilor who spent hours wondering what had happened to his son following the Lewiston mass shootings was notified Thursday that his son was among the victims.

Joseph Walker, the manager of Schemengees Bar & Grill, and the son of Auburn city councilor Leroy Walker, Sr., was killed in the shooting.

Walker told WMTW that his son was working at Schemengees Bar and Grill Wednesday night. He spent hours attempting to find out information.

Leroy said he found out on Thursday from Maine State Police that Joseph had grabbed a kitchen knife and was apparently running toward the shooter to stop him, when he was shot twice in the stomach.

When asked if he was surprised to hear his son attempted to ran to the shooter, Walker Sr. said: “No, not at all. I know he would of done that to protect his people.”

He is one of 18 victims killed in the two mass shootings in Lewiston.

Victims of the shooting were being treated at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, among other nearby hospitals.

Walker said he went to the hospital and couldn’t find any information about his son there. He also went to Auburn Middle School and was unable to find out information about him there.

Walker serves as Ward 5 councilor. He grew up in Auburn and served for nearly four decades as a parks superintendent.

