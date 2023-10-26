Auburn city councilor receives tragic update about son after shooting

Leroy Walker, Sr.
Leroy Walker, Sr.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WMTW) - An Auburn, Maine, city councilor who spent hours wondering what had happened to his son following the Lewiston mass shootings was notified Thursday that his son was among the victims.

Joseph Walker, the manager of Schemengees Bar & Grill, and the son of Auburn city councilor Leroy Walker, Sr., was killed in the shooting.

Walker told WMTW that his son was working at Schemengees Bar and Grill Wednesday night. He spent hours attempting to find out information.

Leroy said he found out on Thursday from Maine State Police that Joseph had grabbed a kitchen knife and was apparently running toward the shooter to stop him, when he was shot twice in the stomach.

When asked if he was surprised to hear his son attempted to ran to the shooter, Walker Sr. said: “No, not at all. I know he would of done that to protect his people.”

He is one of 18 victims killed in the two mass shootings in Lewiston.

Victims of the shooting were being treated at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, among other nearby hospitals.

Walker said he went to the hospital and couldn’t find any information about his son there. He also went to Auburn Middle School and was unable to find out information about him there.

Walker serves as Ward 5 councilor. He grew up in Auburn and served for nearly four decades as a parks superintendent.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Poll question
Poll questions and results
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

ME shooting
The latest: search continues for Lewiston shootings suspect
Search in Lisbon
Search continues for Lewiston shooting suspect
Maine deer hunt
Decisions loom as Maine deer firearms season set to start amid manhunt
Decisions loom as Maine deer firearms season set to start amid manhunt
A list of all Schools and Businesses closed Friday, October 27th across Maine