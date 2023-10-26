Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Suspect Lewiston Shooting

Lewiston, Maine (WABI) - Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office posted images identifying suspect in Lewiston shooting.

The caption of the post read “***Suspect for identification *** email responses to dispatch@androscoggincountymaine.gov or reply on Facebook messenger.

Law enforcement in Androscoggin County are investigating two active shooter events. We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate.

The suspect is still at large”.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.