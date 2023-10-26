Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Suspect Lewiston Shooting

In this image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, an...
In this image taken from video released by the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office, an unidentified shooter points a gun while entering Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Maine State Police ordered residents in the state's second-largest city to shelter in place Wednesday night as the suspect remains at large.(Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT
Lewiston, Maine (WABI) - Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office posted images identifying suspect in Lewiston shooting.

The caption of the post read “***Suspect for identification *** email responses to dispatch@androscoggincountymaine.gov or reply on Facebook messenger.

Law enforcement in Androscoggin County are investigating two active shooter events. We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate.

The suspect is still at large”.

A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

