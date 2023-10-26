60s & 70s Last Through Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to spin in warmer air for today & Saturday as both days will continue with highs well into the 60s and low 70s.

Our Friday will again feature mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks in the clouds here and there. Highs will range from the low to mid 60s north where there will be the most abundant cloud cover along with the chance of isolated showers. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s expected closer to the Interstate.

Saturday is still expected to be one of the best days of the extended forecast. There will be a mixture of sun and clouds with more clouds and even a few showers across the north. Highs will range from the mid 60s north to the mid 70s closer to the Interstate. There will be a breeze on Saturday as WSW winds could gust up to 25 mph.

A cold front will move through later in the day on Saturday. As this happens, winds will shift out of the northwest and will begin to draw in cooler air. There will also be the chance for a shower or two along the front. By Sunday, temperatures will be dramatically cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. There will also be mostly cloudy to overcast skies.

A low-pressure system will bring us our next chance of precipitation beginning Sunday night. For a good portion of the region this will be a rain event, but some communities in the north will have temperatures down into the 30s which will result in the first potential snow of the season. Accumulations do not look to be anything more than a coating to a few inches which could be washed away as the snow changes to rain Monday afternoon. It will be a cold rain as highs on Monday will be mostly in the 40s.

It will be cool but dry Halloween as temperatures will be in the 40s. By the time the kids head out to trick or treat, temperatures will begin to fall into the 30s.

We are watching another low-pressure system that could bring more of us the chance for accumulating snow Wednesday of next week. There is still lots of uncertainty with this system but for now it looks like Wednesday would be the best chance for snow for most during the morning before changing over to rain with the north staying as snow. This could result in a measurable/plowable snowfall over the north. More updates to come on this threat.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s with a few low 70s possible. Light south/southwest wind.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Isolated showers possible north. Breezy WSW wind gusting up to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Overcast skies. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Overcast skies with rain & some snow possible north. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

HALLOWEEN: Mixture of sun & clouds with very spotty showers. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Watching the threat for a rain/snow mixture. Highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.