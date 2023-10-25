Well Above Normal Highs For The Rest Of The Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our Thursday will be one of the warmest days as highs will be in the 60s and low 70s! Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance for isolated showers in the north. Temperatures will dip slightly by Friday as more clouds are expected. Highs are still in the mid to upper 60s with a few low 70s possible. More clouds and the chance of showers in the mountains will keep temperatures slightly cooler there. Saturday is expected to be the warmest day of the extended forecast as highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. The coolest conditions with be in the north where more clouds and isolated showers are possible.

Changes will arrive by the second half of the weekend. A cold front will cross the region Saturday night. This will bring a few showers into Sunday and will also send temperatures back down into the low to mid 50s. Sunday will also have a chance of isolated showers. The greatest rain threat will arrive Sunday night and into Monday. Temperatures will continue to fall into the start of next week as highs will struggle to hit 50° and lows will drop into the 20s and low 30s. There will also be a chance for showers to start next week.

Halloween looks to be mostly dry, a few isolated showers possible, but it will be on the cooler side with highs in the 40s. By the time the trick or treaters head out, temperatures could be dipping into the 30s.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies... more clouds and isolated showers possible in the north. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Westerly wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few showers north. Highs in the mid to upper 60s with a few low 70s possible.

SATURDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Isolated showers possible north.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Overcast skies with rain likely. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

HALLOWEEN: Mixture of sun & clouds with very spotty showers. Highs in the 40s.

