Volunteers work to build window inserts for community

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - When you take a look outside, you’re reminded pretty quickly that summer is long behind us. But as winter is set to arrive shortly, volunteers from across the state are working hard to give their fellow neighbors a helping hand.

The town of Orono has partnered with the New England non-profit WindowDressers to build window inserts for residents in the area.

“We’re actually getting more requests than we can even fill because Orono is really the only local build that’s happening in the greater Bangor region. We get people from all over the area,” said Megan Hess the Environmental Services Coordinator with the Town of Orono.

To help fulfill the roughly 300 requested inserts, rotary clubs from around the state are joining in.

“So we all kind of roll up our sleeves and help the community where needed,” said President of the Bangor Breakfast Rotary Club Tom Violette.

We’re told that for each Rotarian across the state that joins into WindowDresser’s effort, they’ll donate between $100-$200.

“In Rotary we have a motto, service above self. And what we try to do is we’ve tried to provide service to not only our local community but also the world,” said Doug Curtis Jr, the past District Governor for Rotary District 7790.

“I’m hoping that we’ll have between 75 and 100 Rotarians participating statewide,” Curtis Jr added.

The entire operation is run by volunteers.

“It’s really fun because you get people from all backgrounds that participate in this in this project. And so it’s fun to watch. People of all ages and all sizes and all colors and everything all come together and build these together. It’s really fun, but it takes a lot of volunteers and takes a lot of people’s time to get those done for everybody,” said Hess.

The inserts help heat stay inside homes, both cutting down on emissions and keeping money in people’s wallets.

“The inserts are really great because you push them directly into the inside trim of your window and they’re reusable year after year,” Hess said.

“I think that providing these inserts to help lower their heating costs or their fuel bills, while also just making it cozier in their house is a big thing. We want people to be comfortable and we want people to be warm. So that’s the biggest motivation for this project,” said Hess.

If you’d like to learn more about WindowDressers you can visit their website here.

