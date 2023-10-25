Two people arrested after investigation into suspected drug trafficking

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities arrested two people at a house in Bangor Tuesday afternoon.

Bangor Police say they searched the Shepherd Drive home after an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

Marcis Thomas, 30, of Bangor was arrested for drug possession.

Also arrested was Jamie McCarthy, 50, of Unity for outstanding warrants.

Bangor Police say the investigation is ongoing.

