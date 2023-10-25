Two people arrested after investigation into suspected drug trafficking

Marcis Thomas and Jamie McCarthy
Marcis Thomas and Jamie McCarthy(Penobscot County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities arrested two people at a house in Bangor Tuesday afternoon.

Bangor Police say they searched the Shepherd Drive home after an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

Marcis Thomas, 30, of Bangor was arrested for drug possession.

Also arrested was Jamie McCarthy, 50, of Unity for outstanding warrants.

Bangor Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Poll question
Poll questions and results
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

ME shooting
The latest: search continues for Lewiston shootings suspect
Search in Lisbon
Search continues for Lewiston shooting suspect
Maine deer hunt
Decisions loom as Maine deer firearms season set to start amid manhunt
Decisions loom as Maine deer firearms season set to start amid manhunt
A list of all Schools and Businesses closed Friday, October 27th across Maine