Two local charities team up to help Maine veterans ahead of Thanksgiving

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two local charities have teamed up to help veterans put Thanksgiving on the table.

Not your Average Nurses Foundation and Maine Veterans Project have teamed up to help our veterans ahead of Thanksgiving by seeking cash and non-perishable donations.

“I just reached out. I asked what I could help with and I asked if there was any way that we can make a turkey drive happen and after talking with Doc Goodwin over there, we we got something done last year and we’re looking to go even bigger this year,” said Alan Beatty, President of Not Your Average Nurses Foundation.

“So the partnership is more so trying to grab different things from different people to bring everything together. So, you’re not just getting one meal out of this situation. We’re gonna try to make it so you can make multiple meals by coming to the food drive and picking up food if you need it,” said Julius Murano, program director of Maine Veterans Project

They will begin accepting non-expired non-perishable donations on Oct. 30 at Cole Land Transportation Museum in Bangor.

“It’s just really awesome to be able to help our veterans out, you know, time’s are tough right now and anything that we can try to do to help alleviate the burden on their wallets and make them feel appreciated is just huge,” said Beatty.

Their goal is one hundred turkeys, one hundred pounds of bacon, and one hundred pounds of hamburger and they are asking for monetary donations due to the logistical challenges of storing that much meat.

Orono IGA is willing to supply these at cost.

“We’re going to be setting up here on November 17th and 19th out here in the parking lot and we’re going to be collecting cash donations here. We also have a booth at the craft fair on November 18th and 19th over at the Bangor Mall,” said Beatty.

This, in addition to the non-perishables, that should make for Thanksgiving feasts for plenty of local veterans and their families.

“Hope to see as many people come out and support us as possible,” said Murano.

Check and cash donations can also be mailed to the Maine Veterans Project office at 207 Parkview Avenue in Bangor.

Donations can also be made on their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.