Trunk or Treat events across Maine this Halloweekend!

Maine (WABI) - Here is a list of Trunk or Treats Across Maine this Halloweekend!

UPDATE: The Halloween Party at Cole Land Museum has been postponed to October 30th and the Touch a Truck and Treat at Cross Insurance Center has been canceled.

UPDATE: R.H. Foster’s “Gooey Treats and Trucks” Halloween Extravaganza that was supposed to Friday, October 27th at 3pm, has been canceled.

UPDATE: The Trunk or Treat that was scheduled for tomorrow at AYCC in Waterville has been postponed.

UPDATE: The Trunk or Treat scheduled for Sunday in Fairfield has been postponed.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27TH

Sunrise Eye Care, 19 Court St in Machias, 3pm-5pm

Cross Roads Case Management at 109 Somerset Plaza in Pittsfield, 3:30pm-6:30pm

Rockland Legion 335 Limerock St, 4pm-6pm

Drive-Thru trunk or treat & pet supply drive, Shepard Auto Group in Thomaston, 4pm-6pm

Waterville VFW 1285, 51 Water St 4-6pm

Knox County Sheriff’s Office, 4pm-7pm

Orono/Old Town YMCA, 5pm-7pm

Woodlands Senior Living, 147 W. River Rd in Waterville, 5-7pm

MDI YMCA, 5pm-6:30pm

Hannaford in Rockland, 5pm-7pm

SeDoMoCha Middle School, 5pm-7pm

Rockland Rec Center, 61 Limerock St, 5pm-7pm

Woodlands Senior Living in Farmington, 5pm

33 Carroll St in Old Town, 6pm-7pm

Safe Harbor Community Chapel in Waldoboro, 5:30pm-7:30pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28TH

Modern Market at Head of Falls in Waterville 10am-5pm

Crosspoint Church in Bangor, 10am-2pm

Camden-Rockport Middle School Parking Lot, 10am-12pm

Inspiring Bright Beginnings Childcare at 3 Emery Ave in Thomaston, 10am-12pm

Unity Raceway at 300 School St, 11am-3pm

Skowhegan Rec Center, 11am-1pm

Mahaney Diamond at UMaine, 11am-1pm

Littlefield Design Co in Newport, 12pm-3pm

The Montague at 76 Bridge St in Enfield, 1pm-3pm

Viles Arboretum, 145 ME-9 in Augusta, 1pm-3pm

Trick or Trot, Belgrade Parking Lot at UMaine, 1pm-4pm

Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St in Augusta, 1:30pm-3:30pm

A Touch of Grace Flower Shopper, 211 Main St in Old Town, 2pm-4pm

Brooklin School, 2pm-4pm

Hermon Baptist Church, 2pm-4pm

Old Town Elks Lodge, 2pm-5pm

Suzanne Smith School, 2pm-4pm

Bangor Area Recovery Network, 142 Center St, Brewer, 2pm-5pm

Alfond Youth Center in Waterville, 3pm-5pm

Town of Kenduskeag, Kenduskeag Commons at 4067 Broadway, 3pm-5pm

Chapman’s Martial Arts, 321A Main St in Waterville, 3pm-6pm

Woodlands Memory Care, 110 E Madison Rd in Madison, 4pm-6pm

China Primary School, 4pm-6pm

Glenburn Elementary School, 4pm-7pm

Ash Point Community School in Owls Head, 4pm-6pm

Hancock Grammar School, 4pm-6pm

Windsor Fair Grounds, 82 Ridge Rd, 4:30-7pm

The Grand, 165 Main St, Ellsworth, 4:30pm-5:30pm

American Legion in Cherryfield, 5pm-7pm

Smithfield Fire Dept, 5pm-7pm

Monster Mashen’ at 615 Athens Rd in Hartland, 5pm-8pm

MIKA After School and Summer Camp Programs, 348 Madison Ave in Skowhegan, 5pm-7pm

Penquis Valley High School in Milo, 5pm-7pm

Downtown Augusta Alliance, 288 Water St in Augusta, 5:30pm-8pm

Winslow Community Cupboard, 5:30pm-7:30pm

King’s Mountain Corn Maze, 776 Center Drive in Orrington, 6pm-830pm

Eddington-Clifton Civic Center, 6pm-8pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29TH

Togus VA Hospital, 10am-2pm

Shaw’s in Dover-Foxcroft, 12pm-4pm

Old Mill Park in Clinton, 12pm-3pm

Stone Tree Farm and Cidery, 317 Albion Rd in Unity, 12pm-6pm

Hampden Highlands United Methodist Church, 44 Kennebec Rd, 1pm-3pm

My Tribe Nutrition, 10 Cross Rd Suite C in Winthrop, 1pm-3pm

University Mall Plaza, 6 Stillwater Ave in Orono, 1pm-3pm

Skowhegan-Madison Elks Lodge, 1pm-3pm

Bean’s Corner Baptist Church in Jay, 2pm-4pm

Messalonskee High School, 2pm-4pm

Jonesboro Grange No. 357, 2pm-5pm

South Hope Community Church, 3pm-5pm

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat, Eskelund Drive in Fairfield, 3pm-6pm

Albion Elementary School, 4pm-6pm

Newburgh Municipal Office, 4pm-6pm

Hermon High School, 4pm-7pm

Little River Church, 259 Northport Ave, Belfast, 4pm-6pm

Lagrange Fire Department, 8pm-10pm

MONDAY, OCTOBER 30TH

Bangor Housing, 191 Davis Rd, 6:30pm-7:30pm

HALLOWEEN NIGHT:

The Coastal Children’s Museum in Rockland, 3pm-5pm

Lincolnville General Store, 3pm-5pm

Surry Elementary School, 4pm-6pm

Katahdin General Store in Millinocket, 3pm

People’s United Methodist Church in South Thomaston, 4pm-5:30pm

Rime Farm at 82 Arthur Damon Rd in Charlotte, 4pm-5pm

Eastside Rehab in Bangor, 4pm-6pm

Millinocket Fire Department, 4pm-7pm

Brewer Rehab, 74 Parkway S, 4pm-6pm

Medway Fire Department, 4pm-6pm

Lincoln Town Office, 4pm

Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School, 4pm-6pm

Furniture Mattresses and More parking lot at the Bangor Mall, 4pm-6pm

Greg’s Auto Sales, 389 E Main St in Searsport, 4pm-7pm

Halloween party at Cole Land Museum in Bangor, 4pm-7pm

Liberty Baptist Church, 4:30pm-7pm

Lincolnville Central School, 4:30pm-6:30pm

Winthrop Fire Department, 4:30pm-7:30pm

Grace Bible Church, 333 Oak St in Oakland, 5pm-7:30pm

Kingdom Life Church, 191 High St in Oakland, 5pm-6:30pm

Madison Jr High School, 5pm-7pm

Mill Stream Elementary School in Norridgewock, 5pm

Upper Parking Lot at Eastport Health Care, 5pm-6:30pm

Rome Community Center, 8 Mercer Rd, 5pm-7pm

Bucksport Bay Coalition, 20 Bridge St, Halloween Block Party, 5pm-8pm

Terwilliger Light Show, 21 Alexis Way in Ellsworth, 5pm-9pm

Belfast Church of the Nazarene, 5:30pm-7pm

Her Closet Consignment Boutique, 72 Main St in Newport, 6pm

Bradford Rec Center, 345 East Rd, 6pm-8pm

Bangor Mall, 7pm-9pm

