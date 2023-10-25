Sporty, spooktacular decorations stand in Camden yard

By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - One Camden lawn is decked out in Halloween decorations of a sporty style.

The house right off of route one delights Halloween fans, year after year.

This year, is a whole new game as the lawn turns into a football field complete with players, coach, and referee.

It’s been quite the sight, as drivers slow down to catch the game play and check out the cheerleaders.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Poll question
Poll questions and results
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

ME shooting
The latest: search continues for Lewiston shootings suspect
Search in Lisbon
Search continues for Lewiston shooting suspect
Maine deer hunt
Decisions loom as Maine deer firearms season set to start amid manhunt
Decisions loom as Maine deer firearms season set to start amid manhunt
A list of all Schools and Businesses closed Friday, October 27th across Maine