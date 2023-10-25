Sporty, spooktacular decorations stand in Camden yard

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - One Camden lawn is decked out in Halloween decorations of a sporty style.

The house right off of route one delights Halloween fans, year after year.

This year, is a whole new game as the lawn turns into a football field complete with players, coach, and referee.

It’s been quite the sight, as drivers slow down to catch the game play and check out the cheerleaders.

