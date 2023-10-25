Somerset County Jails pays $133k in overtime to 142 workers

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - The Somerset County Jail is paying out $133,273 in overtime wages following a federal ruling.

The back pay is going to 142 correctional officers who worked at the Madison facility from 2017 to 2019.

The issue centered around a federal contract in place at the jail and whether workers had certain federal protections under that agreement even though they were employed directly by the state.

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor determined the jail violated the guards’ labor rights by denying them overtime wages they were entitled to under federal law.

A judge in Boston agreed with the findings and approved the payment agreement.

You can read more information on the case here: https://www.dol.gov/newsroom/releases/whd/whd20231024

