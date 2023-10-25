State park road Re-dedicated after update

Camden Hills State Park
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT
CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - State leaders and members of the community were at a re-dedication ceremony in Camden Hills State Park to mark the rebuild of the Mount Battie Auto Road.

This project is made possible through a $50 million investment in the Maine State Park revitalization through Governor Mills’ Maine Jobs and Recovery Plan.

Officials from Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, the Bureau of Parks and Land, as well as park leadership spoke at the ceremony.

As the road leads to the summit of Mount Battie, folks are happy for this update to maintain access to this expansive view.

Maine Department of Agriculture Commissioner, Amanda Beal said, “This is a very popular state park and it’s a very popular road and it’s really you know, access and making sure that our parks are really accessible and these beautiful vistas are very accessible to a wide array of park visitors.”

Maine District 41 Representative, Vicki Doudera said, “This park, this view, it is one of the things that makes living here anywhere near here incredibly special. Because to be able to come up here and see the coastline, see all the islands, see our little towns nestled in there, the harbor. I know the view from Cadillac is spectacular, but I am very partial to this view right here which I just think is unrivaled anywhere in the world.”

The ceremony was followed by a ribbon cutting and reception.

