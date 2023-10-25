New report shows 42% of Maine households are struggling to afford basic needs

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The United Ways of Maine released a report that details the size and scope of financial hardship in Kennebec County, The ALICE Report.

“85 percent of the most common occupations in Maine paid less than 20 dollars per hour in 202,” Dr. Mary Madden, Director of Evaluation at United Way of Greater Portland said.

ALICE stands for Asset limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

According to the report, over 240, 000 households in Maine fall below the ALICE threshold of financial survival in 2021. That’s 42 percent of the total households in Maine.

Courtney Yeager, President and CEO of United Way of Kennebec Valley says these populations are earning more than the federal poverty level, but less than the basic cost of living.

“Because they are making just barely enough to get by, they are one crisis or one unexpected bill away from losing everything they have worked so hard to uphold,” Yeager said.

The unexpected crisis could be a medical or a car repair bill but for Sara Wing, a working mother of two, it is the failure of a major appliance at home.

“Recently, our refrigerator stopped working,” Wing said.

Although her budget is tight, Wing says she had found a way to replace the broken refrigerator.

“The expense of getting a new fridge is one that we are recovering from financially and will be for months to come. Having to, all the food to replace what was spoiled has been slow and is still as of yet an incomplete process,” Wing said.

To determine which families are considered ALICE, Yeager says they look at both incomes and the cost of basics in the county.

“So cost of basics really being the thing we consider essential to be able to survive. Those are things like housing, food, transportation childcare, healthcare,” Yeager said.

Like many within the ALICE population, these categories are interconnected.

“Food, clothes for my kids, fuel oil, car payments gas, shoes for my kids rent utilities, which one do I give up?,” Wing said.

That’s why they say this report is important.

“Our goal in releasing the Alice report is that all of us across the state can start working together to help Alice households. Its not something that can be fixed or addressed overnight but the first thing we need to do is name this population and Alice has never had a voice before,” Yeager

“We are working, we are paying taxes, and we are struggling, the struggle needs to end,” Wing said.

