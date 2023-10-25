NESCOM building remains closed a week after water main break

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The New England School of Communications building on the Husson University campus is still closed a week after a water main break.

It happened a week ago and it flooded the first floor of the building.

According to the school, the NESCOM building will remain closed while the extent of the damage continues to be evaluated and won’t reopen until it’s deemed safe.

Classes that were in the building have been moved to other locations on campus.

Husson University officials say they have been working with the university’s insurance company and city officials to determine the next course of action.

Still no time table has been given as to when the building may reopen.

