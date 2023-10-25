Maine woman hoping to give the ‘gift of time’ to grieving families

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A unique cooling device is helping grieving parents after the loss of a newborn.

A North Anson woman is raising money to help purchase one for one Maine hospital.

“2020 was a rough year for my husband and I,” said Brittney Dunphy of North Anson. “We lost our son in December 2020.”

It was an ‘earth-shattering loss’ for Dunphy and her family.

On December 16th, 2020, her and her husband, Gabe, received word that their baby had no heartbeat.

The next day, the couple met their baby boy knowing they would not leave the hospital as a family of three.

Living in North Anson, the couple says they did not have many resources available to help them in their time of grief.

After some research Brittany came across a device that is helping families all over the world.

The CuddleCot™ helps give parents more time with their baby who has died.

“A family that has gone through a loss is going to want to spend as much time bonding with their baby, so it still allows them to pick their baby up and hold them while still having the device going,” explained Dunphy.

Unfortunately, Brittany did not have access to a CuddleCot™ at their local hospital.

Brittany is trying to change that.

She’s started a GoFundMe page to help raise enough money to purchase one for the hospital. It will be donated in memory of their son.

“I’m really hoping that it can just be a support and aid and hopefully help connect other moms that are going through the same thing,” she said.

The CuddleCot™ cost about $3,500. Though expensive, Brittany says you can’t put a price on time.

“You’re going to experience people that have their own opinions on how quickly you need to go through your grief, and I think it’s important that people know what they need, and they take care of themselves and put up those boundaries as they need to. But, also finding and connecting with other people, that maybe haven’t gone through the same type of loss at the same stage, but other families and moms who have gone through a loss,” she added.

Brittany is asking those who choose to donate to help spread the word and share their fundraiser on social media.

Any funds left over will be donated to another non-profit called ‘Madeline’s Mission.’

