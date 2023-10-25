Maine regulators consider a rule requiring the majority of new cars sold in Maine to be electric

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - In Augusta, regulators are considering a rule change that would require the majority of new car sales to be electric.

Members of the Natural Resources Council of Maine petitioned the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to adopt two new rules, one addressing cars and one addressing commercial trucking.

If adopted, the first rule would require 82% of new cars sold in Maine to be electric by model year 2032. There would be a ramp-up period requiring 43% of new cars to be electric by model year 2027.

“Clean cars and truck standards are a really important piece of meeting Maine’s climate goals,” said NRCM climate and clean energy director Jack Shapiro. “Transportation is the biggest source of emissions in Maine.”

The petitions are inspired by rules that were passed in California. They would put the onus on manufacturers to produce more electric vehicles but wouldn’t impact the used car market.

“Right now, what we’re seeing is that a lot of people who want to consider an electric vehicle don’t have them available,” said Shapiro.

According to Kelley Blue Book, electric cars cost an average of $5,000 more than gas-powered vehicles before tax rebates. Given recent trends, EV prices are expected to keep dropping, bringing them more in line with the cost of traditional gas cars. They also tend to provide long-term savings.

“We know that electric vehicles, zero-emission vehicles, they save Mainers money on maintenance costs, on fuel,” said Shapiro.

Opponents say the up-front cost difference would put a burden on consumers. They believe that consumer demand should drive the market, not state regulation.

“A mandated sales policy will create a different dynamic in the market, and we just don’t think we’re quite ready for that yet,” said Matt Marks, a principal with Cornerstone Government Affairs who represents the Associated General Contractors of Maine.

During a review on Tuesday, the Maine Board of Environmental Protection said they had a lot of outstanding questions about whether there’s enough infrastructure for the EV truck requirement. Stakeholders worry that charging limitations would have a negative impact on commercial truckers.

“A lot of locations, particularly in Maine, currently wouldn’t have access to heavy truck charging stations,” said Marks.

It’s unclear what will happen with the truck petition, but the BEP decided to move forward with the car petition. They’ll decide whether to adopt the regulation by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.