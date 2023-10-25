Maine heating costs expected to rise as the state gets assistance funding

Maine (WMTW) - Maine is getting more than $38 million in funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance program (LIHEAP) in 2024.

Maine’s Congressional delegation made the announcement on Tuesday, saying more than 45,000 Maine households “rely on LIHEAP to stay safe and warm during the winter. With home heating prices set to remain at near record levels in the coming months, it’s essential that this assistance continues to get to the families that need it most. Securing these resources has been a shared priority, and we remain committed to that mission so hard-working Maine families have one less thing to worry about as temperatures drop.”

Alongside $36 million in regular block grant appropriations, over $600,000 of the FY 2024 funding will come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Across the country, an estimated 6 million households receive assistance with heating and cooling costs through LIHEAP.

The cost of heating a home with natural gas this winter is projected to decrease, the federal government SAYS.

Heating with electricity is expected to remain relatively stable, but the cost of heating oil, which many people in Maine rely on, will likely rise.

“Americans should be prepared for potential market instability that could result in much higher prices,” said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association.

The U.S. Energy Information Agency this month projected that the average U.S. household heating with natural gas will pay 21% less this winter, while average costs for homes using electricity are projected to be in line with last year’s costs, and propane could be 3% lower nationwide. But families are expected to pay 8% more to heat their homes with oil, according to the agency.

Maine is the nation’s most reliant state on heating oil. Mainer Russ Anderson, 70, says the heating assistance is vital to staying warm during bitter cold winters. He gets by on less than $1,000 a month from Social Security, and the heating aid saves him the equivalent of three monthly payments.

“That program is a lifesaver,” said Anderson.

Christel Hughes, 45, said the heating assistance allows her to run her oil-fired furnace instead of relying on a woodstove that aggravates her breathing problems that require her to use oxygen.

“I’ve had so many times when I’ve been in tears, and I can barely talk, because I’m a mess, and hooked up to oxygen, and nearly out of oil,” said Hughes, who lives with her husband and the two youngest of her six children in Waterboro.

The average home using heating oil is projected to pay $1,851 to keep warm, compared to $601 for an average home using natural gas or $1,063 for electricity, the EIA said.

Heating oil customers lack the safety net that electricity and natural gas consumers have. Regulators generally ban energy from being cut off in the winter for regulated fuels, but there’s no requirement for heating oil companies to keep delivering to someone who can’t pay.

The number of homes using heating oil is declining, but six out of 10 homes still use it for the primary source of heat in Maine. “The use of heating oil is something that will go on for a long time in our state,” said Charlie Summers, of the Maine Energy Marketers Association.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.