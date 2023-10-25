Formal Presidential Yacht departs from Belfast

By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - The USS Sequoia departed from Belfast Wednesday morning.

The former US Presidential yacht served presidents Herbert Hoover through Gerald Ford.

After years of being locked in a legal battle, the ship’s owner had it sent up to Belfast for restoration by French and Webb.

Folks in Belfast are sad to see it go but hope it’s going to a good future.

Belfast Resident, Doug Bell said, “It’s a very sad it’s a sad day for Belfast to see her leave a lot of people wanting to see it happen here. The original plans were for community involvement there and community could watch it. A lot of people were going to be put to work. It’s a sad day but also a good day.”

According to the Belfast Area Chambers of Commerce Facebook page, the ship is heading to Cambridge, Maryland “to continue the restoration project there with a future goal of excursions and historic guided tours in the DC area.”

