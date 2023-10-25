Family honors late Pittsfield firefighter with scholarship fund

PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - Last Tuesday, the Pittsfield community lost a vital member.

Zach Noble, 27, died suddenly after a cardiac event.

While his family and the community mourn his loss, they’re also coming together to keep his legacy alive.

His family created a Go-Fund-Me to fundraise for scholarships to give to those looking to become EMS professionals like Noble.

He worked for the Kennebec Water District and was the EMT Fleet and Facilities Coordinator for Unity Ambulance and a firefighter for the Pittsfield Fire Department.

That was something his family says he dreamt of doing since he was 14 years old.

In fact, his father says on his 14th birthday all he wanted was an application to the Pittsfield Fire department to serve in the community he loved, following the footsteps of his father, grandfather, and uncle.

“I’m honored I got to be a part of his life and I’m also honored that his family is allowing me to scream from the rooftops if you will, what a wonderful man he was and to help in the journey to preserve his legacy,” said his stepmother, Karen Noble.

The family gathered at the fire department and shared heart-warming memories like when they’d watch him playing football or the fact that Zach never stood down from anything.

They say he was a man that ensured everyone around him felt appreciated, cared about and protected.

“We want to provide the scholarship because you know Zach meant so much to so many and we want to continue his legacy,” said Noble. “We figured if we could share this and get this out, get this scholarship going, we can help train people in that aspect, for the EMS, for the firefighters.”

His grandmother described him as a gentle giant and their protector.

Mostly, his family talked about how proud they were to have such a remarkable individual in their lives.

His family is hoping to gather contributions by the Spring, so they can give scholarships towards the end of the school year.

If you want to contribute to the scholarship fund, you can follow the link to the go-fund-me page.

If you’d prefer to mail your contribution, you can send it to the address below:

Zach Noble Scholarship Fund

C/O Bernard Williams

115 First St.

Pittsfield, ME 04967

