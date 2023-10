ALBION, Maine (WABI) - A bridge in Albion has been closed after failing an inspection Wednesday.

The Puddledock bridge on South Freedom Rd, over Fifteen Mile Stream, is scheduled to be replaced in 2025.

The bridge was built in 1933.

Approximately 400 cars cross this bridge every day, and the detour is about 12 miles long.

