Bangor City Council approves $441K in ARPA funding for Wellspring

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Council has officially approved $441,540 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for a substance use disorder treatment organization.

Councilors had previously recommended ARPA funding for Wellspring earlier this year but the approval was contingent on state funding.

Once that came through Wellspring leaders say they submitted a revised budget to the council for less than they initially requested.

While plans are still in their early stages, this money is earmarked for exterior work at a new facility.

“Such as the parking lot, building a recreation area outside. I’d like to have a meditation garden for reflection, just a place that’s outside and is beautiful for people to go and sit while they’re going through detox or going through a treatment program,” said Suzanne Farley, executive director, Wellspring.

Wellspring hopes to have more information about plans for the new facility available in the coming months.

