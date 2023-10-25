Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police

LEWISTON, Maine - Maine State Police are assisting the Lewiston Police Department with an incident in the city, according to troopers.

Police are investigating what is being called an active situation.

Law enforcement is urging people to remain indoors.

Sources tell our media partner WMTW there are two active scenes a bowling alley and a pool hall 3 miles apart.

A text sent out by Lewiston Public Schools asks anyone near or at the school for conferences to get in a safe place. The message continues: “...we are going into lockdown. I will provide more information as it is available and appropriate.”

WMTW is working to confirm the information.

They has several crews arriving to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.