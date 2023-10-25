Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine - Maine State Police are assisting the Lewiston Police Department with an incident in the city, according to troopers.

Police are investigating what is being called an active situation.

Law enforcement is urging people to remain indoors.

Sources tell our media partner WMTW there are two active scenes a bowling alley and a pool hall 3 miles apart.

A text sent out by Lewiston Public Schools asks anyone near or at the school for conferences to get in a safe place. The message continues: “...we are going into lockdown. I will provide more information as it is available and appropriate.”

WMTW is working to confirm the information.

They has several crews arriving to the scene.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Poll question
Poll questions and results
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

ME shooting
The latest: search continues for Lewiston shootings suspect
Search in Lisbon
Search continues for Lewiston shooting suspect
Maine deer hunt
Decisions loom as Maine deer firearms season set to start amid manhunt
Decisions loom as Maine deer firearms season set to start amid manhunt
A list of all Schools and Businesses closed Friday, October 27th across Maine