UCP of Maine hosts 21st Annual Pumpkins in the Park

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Another successful year of UCP’s Pumpkins in the Park has come and gone.

“There’s so many cool pumpkins. People took the time to really make it special. There’s a jellyfish one that’s our favorite, but everybody did such a good job on their little booths.” said Maggie Smith, who was there with her family.

“Aside from the trick-or-treating, we have an activities room with face painting and other games. We have a concession stand and a DJ playing music all day long. So really, it’s just a lot of having fun.” said Andrew Lohman, Marketing and Community Relations Manager for UCP of Maine.

All the patches were decked out with spooky decor and jack-o-lanterns, but Bangor Braces seemed to be the fan favorite.

As far as the costumes go...

“Best costume I’ve seen today, so far is baby Elvis, a little, little tiny baby Elvis. He was so great. It’s been a lot of princesses of course, but a lot of great dinosaurs and cool video games stuff.” said Emily Howe, who works for UCP of Maine.

“I saw a dental floss. It was just like a cardboard thing and it just said, dental floss and then they started flossing.” said Isabella White, a volunteer.

“My sister was a raccoon a while ago and It’s one of my favorite animals and my best friend’s favorite animals. So we decided to match together.” said Quinn who was in costume with her sister.

Most importantly all proceeds form today’s event supported UCP of Maine, an organization that serves children and adults with physical, intellectual, and mental health needs by offering programs and support.

“Everybody really enjoys it, we really appreciate the community’s support in coming out and enjoying this fun fundraiser with us, and we really appreciate the businesses that support us in doing the booths as well.” stated Lohman.

