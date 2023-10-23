Susan Collins, in Israel, voices support for U.S. ally, pledges funds to help war with Hamas

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Senator Susan Collins was in Tel Aviv on Sunday, meeting with Israeli officials and families, and expressing strong support for U.S. aid to Israel in the wake of the terrorist attack on Israel by the Gaza-based terrorist group Hamas two weeks ago,

Collins, who is Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said she will support the Biden Administration’s request for a $14 billion appropriation for Israel, “the one democracy in the Middle East.”

Collins said, “It’s not only in Israel’s interest. It’s not only in the interest of the countries in this region. It’s in America’s interest. It’s in the interest of our world.”

Collins talked about and held up a photograph of a three-year-old girl named Abigail who has been kidnapped by Hamas.

Her older brothers, aged 6 and 9, hid in a closet for 14 hours, Collins said, while Hamas murdered their parents during the October 7 terrorist attack that killed more than 1,400 civilians and troops, according to Israel.

Collins, who met with Abigail’s family members, said, “What kind of people commit such atrocities? This is not a close call. This is a clear case. Hamas is a terrorist group, and we must do all that we can in its quest to eliminate Hamas.”

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has identified Abigail as Abigail Idan and her parents as Smadar and Roy Idan. The family lived on the kibbutz Kfar Aza, in southern Israel.

The 10 senators spoke with one voice in support of Israel, which says Hamas is holding around 200 hostages captured on October 7.

“Destroying Hamas is non-negotiable,” said Senator Lindsay Graham, Republican of South Carolina, a co-leader of the bipartisan delegation of five Republicans and five Democrats.

Graham compared Hamas to ISIS and called the group “modern-day-version Nazis.” He also blamed Iran for backing the group.

Graham said, “If these innocent hostages get slaughtered, I hold you, Iran, accountable, ‘cause you could stop it if you chose to. The idea that this happened without Iranian involvement is laughable. 93% of the budget over decades -- the training, the equipment -- all coming from the Ayatollah.”

The senators first visited Saudi Arabia before going to Israel.

Graham said the October 7 terrorist attacks were motivated by pending normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Iran’s chief rival for influence in the Middle East.

Sen. Ben Cardin, Democrat of Maryland, the other delegation co-leader, said, “We have Israel’s back. We’re going to give Israel everything they need in order to defend themselves. We support their efforts to take out Hamas. The crimes that were committed, the barbaric acts that were committed, were committed against Israel and the victims, but these were crimes against humanity.”

The other senators on the trip are Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island), John Thune (R-South Dakota), Chris Coons (D-Delaware), Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), Cory Booker (D-New Jersey), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), and Katie Britt (R-Alabama).

