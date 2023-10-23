Brightening Skies & Drying Out Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The system that brought us a very wet weekend will continue to pull away from the area today. High pressure building in from the west will help to dry us out and brighten us up as we progress through the day today. Morning clouds are expected to give way to brightening skies as we head through the day. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s for highs this afternoon. There will be a bit of a breeze out of the north/northwest as well, as low pressure spins to our east and high pressure builds in from the west, tightening the pressure gradient a bit over the region. Look for north/northwest winds to gust to 20-25 MPH at times today. We’ve got a chilly night in store for tonight as high pressure moves across the region. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with light winds which will allow for good radiational cooling conditions. Low temperatures are expected to drop to the 30s across much of the state with some upper 20s possible in some northern locales.

High pressure will bring us a nice day Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies. After a frosty start to the day, temperatures will warm into the low to mid-50s for highs. A frontal system to our north on Wednesday will bring us more cloudiness for the day. We may see a few showers across the far north but otherwise we’re expected to remain dry Wednesday. Highs will be a bit warmer with readings in the upper 50s to mid-60s. High pressure... centered to our south... will continue to bring warmer air into the region for the latter part of the week. Thursday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Thursday will top off in the 60s to near 70°. A cold front approaching from the north could bring a few showers into northern and western locales Thursday night into Friday but overall those chances look pretty minimal right now. Friday will feature a bit more cloudiness with the frontal system in the area so look for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Friday will again be in the 60s to near 70°.

Today: Brightening skies. Highs in the 50s. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy and cold. Areas of frost. Lows between 28°-38°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light winds will become southwest 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower across the north. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.