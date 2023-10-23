Baxter State Park announces closures

MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - If you have your sights set on climbing Katahdin, you’ll have to wait for next year.

Baxter State Park announced the first of their seasonal closures with Katahdin Trails and Traveler Loop trails being closed at the trailhead Saturday.

Those trails will remain closed for the season and are currently flooded and frozen according to the park.

Roaring Brook Road will be closed in entirety starting Monday until further notice for road maintenance work.

All other trails are currently open as of now.

