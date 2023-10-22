Soggy Sunday, clash of seasons for the work week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A low pressure system in the Gulf of Maine will continue to exit to our east into the Canadian Maritimes. It will leave behind an inverted trough in its wake. This trough will keep rain in the forecast across much of the state throughout the entire day. The crown of Maine will begin to dry out by this afternoon, however, the rest of the state will continue to see rain throughout the day. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50′s, and winds will be out of the northwest with gusts up to 25 mph. Rain will begin to taper off for the rest of the Pine Tree state around midnight and winds will begin to taper off overnight. Cold air advection will help to drop our overnight low temperatures into the upper 30′north and low to mid 40′s Downeast.

High pressure will begin to build across the region for the start of the work week. The area of high pressure will keep us dry with cooler air filtering in from the northwest. Expect partly sunny skies Monday with highs reaching the low to mid 50′s. The cold air begins to work in across the state for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s across northern Maine and into the low to mid 30′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. The colder temperatures will bring the potential for widespread frost/freeze. So if you have any outdoor plants, it will be a good idea to bring them inside Monday night. Now here is where things get interesting. We could be talking about a true clash of seasons this week. A ridge will remain in place across the region throughout the work week keeping us mostly dry with temperatures slowly warming back into 60′s possibly even touching 70 in some inland locations by Thursday!

TODAY: Light to moderate rain. Winds out of the NW gusting up to 25 mph. Highs reach the low to mid 50′s.

TONIGHT: Rain tapers off after midnight. Lows drop into the upper 30′s north to the low to mid 40′s Downeast.

MONDAY: Partly sunny and dry. Highs reach the low to mid 50′s.

TUESDAY: Am frost possible. Mostly sunny, highs reach the mid to upper 50′s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, Highs warm into the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. Isolated showers north.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, highs could be reaching the 60′s to around 70.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, highs reach the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

