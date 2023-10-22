Save Gaza Rally takes place in Downtown Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People gathered in Bangor’s Peirce Memorial Park to advocate for change and stand in solidarity with Palestine.

Organizers were happy with the turnout despite the rain.

Some who were there took to the megaphone to advocate for peace, humanitarian relief, contacting local representatives, as well as share personal experiences.

We are out here today to show solidarity with the Palestinian People, to demand an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, for an immediate ceasefire, and for an end to the occupation in Palestine, and for freedom for Palestinian People.” said Brendan Davison, an organizer for the event.

The protest was organized by a grassroots group of citizens and has no affiliation with any outside organizations.

