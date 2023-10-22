Save Gaza Rally takes place in Downtown Bangor

(WABI)
By Will Wagner
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People gathered in Bangor’s Peirce Memorial Park to advocate for change and stand in solidarity with Palestine.

Organizers were happy with the turnout despite the rain.

Some who were there took to the megaphone to advocate for peace, humanitarian relief, contacting local representatives, as well as share personal experiences.

We are out here today to show solidarity with the Palestinian People, to demand an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, for an immediate ceasefire, and for an end to the occupation in Palestine, and for freedom for Palestinian People.” said Brendan Davison, an organizer for the event.

The protest was organized by a grassroots group of citizens and has no affiliation with any outside organizations.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Robert DeBeck and Krysta Sweetland
13 animals seized and 2 arrested in Belfast animal cruelty investigation
Nonprofit land trust holds trail run fundraiser
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
Northern Light SVH hosts annual walk to support breast cancer awareness