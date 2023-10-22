Patriots overcome Bills comeback for 29-25 victory

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WABI) - On Sunday the Patriots took on the Bills at home for an AFC East matchup.

New England entered the second half with a 13-3 lead following a pair of field goals by kicker Chad Ryland and a 2-yard touchdown run from Ezekiel Elliot.

With 7:36 left in the fourth the Patriots possessed a 12-point lead following a 4-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Kendrick Bourne.

Buffalo answered with a 25-yard touchdown reception from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs.

Following a Kendrick Bourne fumble, Buffalo took over in New England territory with just under five minutes to go.

With 1:53 left in the ballgame Josh Allen scored on a quarterback sneak to give Buffalo their first lead in the game.

Following a successful 2-point conversion the score stood at 25-22 with the Bills in front.

Mac Jones and the Patriots offense drove down the field eventually landing at the 1-yard line with less than 20 seconds left.

On 2nd & goal Jones found Mike Gesicki in the endzone to take the 29-25 lead with 12 seconds to go.

The Bills were unable to answer giving New England their second win of the season.

The victory marked Bill Belichick’s 300th regular season win as a head coach.

The Patriots are on the road next week to take on the Dolphins.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.