Patriots overcome Bills comeback for 29-25 victory

New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki, center, celebrates with teammates after his...
New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki, center, celebrates with teammates after his touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WABI) - On Sunday the Patriots took on the Bills at home for an AFC East matchup.

New England entered the second half with a 13-3 lead following a pair of field goals by kicker Chad Ryland and a 2-yard touchdown run from Ezekiel Elliot.

With 7:36 left in the fourth the Patriots possessed a 12-point lead following a 4-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Kendrick Bourne.

Buffalo answered with a 25-yard touchdown reception from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs.

Following a Kendrick Bourne fumble, Buffalo took over in New England territory with just under five minutes to go.

With 1:53 left in the ballgame Josh Allen scored on a quarterback sneak to give Buffalo their first lead in the game.

Following a successful 2-point conversion the score stood at 25-22 with the Bills in front.

Mac Jones and the Patriots offense drove down the field eventually landing at the 1-yard line with less than 20 seconds left.

On 2nd & goal Jones found Mike Gesicki in the endzone to take the 29-25 lead with 12 seconds to go.

The Bills were unable to answer giving New England their second win of the season.

The victory marked Bill Belichick’s 300th regular season win as a head coach.

The Patriots are on the road next week to take on the Dolphins.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pittsfield Police say Zach Noble died at MCI Tuesday morning.
Pittsfield mourns firefighter who died at MCI track
Generic police lights
RSU 67 mourns the unexpected loss of a student
Poll question
Poll questions and results
Glenburn
UPDATE: Officials identify three people killed in weekend crash in Glenburn
Highland Pre-School on Kennebec Road in Hampden
Police: Boy hospitalized after going missing from Hampden preschool

Latest News

Highlights and Scores
Oct. 20 First & 5
WABI TV5 News at 11
First & Five
WABI TV5 News at 11
Maine women's basketball picked second in America East preseason poll
The games are scheduled for Jan. 19-Feb. 1 next year and showcase the best in the world from...
Carrabassett Valley Academy’s Boden Gerry to compete for Team USA in Snowboard Cross at 2024 Youth Olympic Games