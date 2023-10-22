October is ARTober in Downtown Bangor

(WABI)
By Will Wagner
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In Bangor October is Artober, and that was cause for a festival on Harlow Street Saturday.

Over a thousand made it to the out despite a gloomy forecast.

Around thirty artists lined Harlow Street selling anything from jewelry to glow in the dark paintings.

The Bangor Public Library also hosted an arts and crafts swap today that allowed local artists to source supplies without spending a dime, with leftovers still up for grabs afterwards.

This was all possible from artists’ donations and the library hosts these every Earth Day and Artober.

”I really like ceramics and so I feel like ceramics is like a canvas and then I can put my art on it and all the colors, and I just got into ceramics and pottery. So, I actually love that actually more than just painting because it’s like 3D and you’re actually sitting and you’re grounded to the ceramic and to the clay.” stated Ana Mendoza, an artist at the ARTober Sidewalk Art festival.

“I really really love seeing downtown active and filled with pedestrians. We actually had about a thousand people here today. At any given moment you had sixty or seventy people just milling around on this little section of the street.” said Betsy Lundy, Executive Director of The Downtown Bangor Partnership.

The festival began at nine Saturday morning and wrapped up around one due to the rain.

This is one of two art festivals put on by the Downtown Bangor Partnership, and one of many in the greater region.

